Africa views Russia as reliable friend, ties steadily growing — Russian diplomat

MOSCOW, November 17. /TASS/. African countries consider Russia a partner and a reliable friend, and Moscow’s ties with the continent are steadily rising, Russian Foreign Ministry’s Department for Partnership with Africa Director Tatyana Dovgalenko said at a TASS press conference dedicated to the launch of the international press tour "TASS-Africa: The Way of Friendship."

"It is important that our African friends view Russia as a reliable friend and a partner, capable of acting to protect its own sovereignty and supporting others to do the same," she noted.

The diplomat pointed out that in recent years, Africa has achieved impressive results, steadily increasing its influence and expanding its role in global affairs. "We welcome it wholeheartedly. We support our friends’ desire to obtain permanent seats at the UN Security Council and respect the measures taken by African states in this regard," Dovgalenko added.

In this context, the department chief also mentioned the Russia-Africa summits held in 2019 and 2023, which were described as a true breakthrough by Russian President Vladimir Putin. "These events served as a powerful starting-point for what is commonly referred to as the revival of Russia-Africa relations. And today, our ties are steadily growing," the diplomat said.

The international press tour for African journalists "TASS-Africa: The Way of Friendship" is held from November 16 to 24 in Moscow, Kazan and St. Petersburg.