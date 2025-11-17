Moscow and Kiev cooperate on prisoner exchange at expert level — Kremlin

MOSCOW, November 17. /TASS/. Russian and Ukrainian expert groups are engaged in cooperation on prisoner exchange, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

"There are indeed contacts on the exchange of prisoners at the expert level. The talks continue, but I will not go into specifics now," he said at a briefing.

On November 11, Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine Rustem Umerov, who headed the Ukrainian delegation at the talks with Russia, suddenly said he was in Istanbul "for new meetings on prisoner exchanges." Neither state had previously mentioned this trip or the upcoming negotiations.