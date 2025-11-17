Russia has no supporters of possible confrontation with NATO — Kremlin

MOSCOW, November 17. /TASS/. Russia has absolutely no supporters whatsoever of any possible confrontation with forces of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO), Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.

"There are no supporters of any confrontation with NATO in Russia, but we must take measures that ensure our interests," Peskov said at a news briefing commenting on a recent statement by German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius that a possible war between Russia and NATO could be allegedly unleashed before 2029.

On November 15, in an interview with German newspaper Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung, Pistorius warned that a confrontation between Russia and NATO might occur before the end of this decade.

The German defense chief stated in particular that: "We have traditionally cited 2029 as a potential timeframe, but current assessments suggest a possibility as early as 2028. Some military analysts contend we may have just experienced our final peaceful summer." He added that NATO maintained "robust deterrence capabilities," including nuclear forces.