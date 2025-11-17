Careful planning needed for effective Putin-Trump meeting — Kremlin

MOSCOW, November 17. /TASS/. Thorough preparation is necessary for a meeting between the Presidents of Russia and the United States, Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump, to be effective, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said at a briefing amid statements in the West about "a missed opportunity" of the summit.

"Both Washington and Moscow have repeatedly issued statements confirming our understanding that any summit should be productive, and the effectiveness of the summit is a result of scrupulous in-depth study," he stressed.

Finnish President Alexander Stubb said in a statement that Moscow had "missed the opportunity" for the leaders of Russia and the United States to meet in Budapest.