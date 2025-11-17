Second Russia-Africa ministerial conference to be held in Cairo before year-end — MFA

MOSCOW, November 17. /TASS/. The second ministerial conference of the Russia-Africa Partnership Forum will take place in Cairo before the end of this year, Director of the Department of African Partnerships at the Russian Foreign Ministry Tatyana Dovgalenko said at a TASS press conference marking the launch of the international press tour "TASS - Africa: Path of Friendship."

"The second Russia-Africa ministerial conference, which will be held before the end of this year in Cairo, will be dedicated specifically to trade and economic cooperation. I hope it will become an important stage in the thorough preparation for the third Russia-Africa Summit, which is scheduled for next year," she said.

The international press tour for journalists from African news agencies "TASS - Africa: Path of Friendship" is taking place from November 16 to 24 in Moscow, Kazan and St. Petersburg.