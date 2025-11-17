Russia aims to open embassies in Gambia, Liberia, Comoros

MOSCOW, November 17. /TASS/. Russia is actively moving forward with plans to open embassies in Gambia, Liberia, Togo, and the Comoros Islands, Tatyana Dovgalenko, head of the Foreign Ministry's Department for Partnership with Africa, told TASS.

"We are broadening our diplomatic presence on the continent: in 2024, our embassies started operations in Burkina Faso and Equatorial Guinea. This year, we are opening embassies in South Sudan, Nigeria, and Sierra Leone, while Gambia, Liberia, Togo, and the Comoros Islands are next on the agenda," she stated.

Dovgalenko noted that trade turnover with African countries is growing dynamically, reaching double-digit growth, and amounted to $27 billion in 2024. "But this is far from the limit. A key priority now is to expand the material foundation of our cooperation. We welcome various projects with African partners," the diplomat emphasized.

The international press tour "Russia-Africa: The Way of Friendship and Cooperation," for journalists from African news agencies, is taking place from November 16 to 24 in Moscow, Kazan, and St. Petersburg.