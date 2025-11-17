Kremlin mum on potential contacts with Ukraine in Istanbul on exchange of prisoners

MOSCOW, November 17. /TASS/. Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov declined to comment on reports that a meeting on prisoner exchanges between Russia and Ukraine is allegedly planned in Istanbul.

"I have nothing to say on this matter at this time," he said in response to a question about whether such a meeting is indeed being prepared and when it might take place.

On November 11, Ukrainian National Security and Defense Council Secretary Rustem Umerov, who headed the Ukrainian delegation in negotiations with Russia, suddenly announced that he was in Istanbul "for new meetings on the issue of prisoner exchanges." Neither side had previously reported anything about this trip or upcoming negotiations.