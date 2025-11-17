Russia interested in establishing conditions for Putin-Trump meeting soon — Kremlin

MOSCOW, November 17. /TASS/. A meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US leader Donald Trump is possible after thorough preparation and once the conditions for it are created, which is what Moscow is interested in, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

He pointed to the need for meticulous preparation for the meeting. "As soon as this preparation is complete and the conditions for the summit are in place, we hope it will take place," the spokesman said.

"At the moment, it is difficult to predict when these conditions will be met. Although, of course, we are all interested in these conditions being met sooner rather than later," Peskov added.

Earlier, Finnish President Alexander Stubb said that Moscow had "missed an opportunity" for a meeting between the Russian and US leaders in Budapest.