SIMFEROPOL, November 17. /TASS/. Russia will recover its assets frozen in European countries one way or another, State Duma deputy from the Republic of Crimea and member of the Security and Anti-Corruption Committee Mikhail Sheremet told TASS.

Earlier, French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot suggested that a €140 billion interest-free loan to Ukraine, which the European Union (EU) plans to secure using frozen Russian sovereign assets, will not be repaid by Kiev. He also expressed confidence that if the loan is provided, Kiev should use the funds to purchase European-made weapons.

"The French foreign minister has finally seen the light and realized that the money, hard-earned by the French people and easily transferred by the government to Ukraine — a country gripped by neo-Nazism — will never return to the country [France - TASS]. Perhaps this explains their concerted, rushed attempt to steal Russian assets as well. The Russian side does not squander its resources and will certainly recover every last ruble, with interest, no matter which country holds them," Sheremet said.

At the end of October, participants at the EU summit in Brussels failed to reach agreement on using Russian assets. On the same day, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova stated that any EU confiscation initiatives targeting Russian assets would trigger a guaranteed and painful response.