Ukrainian attacks damage almost 50 residential buildings in Belgorod in week

BELGOROD, November 17. /TASS/. The Ukrainian army’s attacks damaged 48 residential buildings in Belgorod last week, Mayor Valentin Demidov said on Telegram.

"Forty-five residential buildings have already been restored. This week, the plan is to repair 45 more, leaving 280 still pending restoration. Unfortunately, during the past week, an additional 48 residential buildings, 23 apartments, and 25 individual homes were damaged," he wrote.

The mayor said that 38 cars were damaged during the week. There are 85 cars under assessment to determine the damage, and the owners of another 571 cars are awaiting compensation. The authorities plan to repair the cars and pay compensation by November 25.