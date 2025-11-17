Ukraine attacks Belgorod region using over 60 drones in past 24 hours

BELGOROD, November 17. /TASS/. The Ukrainian military has attacked settlements in the Belgorod Region using more than 60 unmanned aerial vehicles and fired over 15 munitions over the past day, the regional operational headquarters reported on its Telegram channel.

"In the Borisov municipal district, the settlement of Borisovka and the village of Gruzskoye were attacked by 5 drones, 2 of which were destroyed. In Borisovka, as a result of a drone strike on a commercial facility, two civilians were injured. A woman was hospitalized in Belgorod, and a man was treated as an outpatient," the operational headquarters reported, adding that an administrative building was impacted.

In the Alexeyevsky district, the Ukrainian military launched 2 drones. The Belgorod district was targeted by 10 drones, resulting in damage to a power line, an apartment in a multi-unit building, a private house and the roof of another private house. The Valuysky district was attacked using 8 UAVs, damaging a private house and enterprise premises. The Veidelevsky district was attacked using 3 fixed-wing drones, with no reported damage.

Settlements in the Graivoronsky district were hit with 13 munitions and 11 drones. An FPV drone strike on a truck injured a man, who continues receiving medical treatment. The Krasnoyaruzhsky district came under attack by the Ukrainian Armed Forces with 4 munitions and 4 drones. According to the operational headquarters, a man was hospitalized after being injured by a drone detonation in Krasnaya Yaruga; he was diagnosed with barotrauma and continues receiving medical care. Additionally, two private houses were damaged. In the Shebekinsky district, 18 drones struck, damaging 41 private homes and 8 apartment buildings.