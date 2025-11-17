LUGANSK, November 17. /TASS/. The Ukrainian losses on the borders of the Lugansk People's Republic, including foreign mercenaries, amounted to 3,300 over the week, military expert Andrey Marochko told TASS.

"The losses of the Ukrainian armed forces in the areas of responsibility of the battlegroups North, South, and West for the reporting period amounted to about 3,305 Ukrainian troops and mercenaries. The enemy suffered the greatest manpower losses in the area of responsibility of the battlegroup West, which operates in the Kupyansk, Borovsk, and Krasny Liman areas, as well as in the Kiev-occupied area in the LPR," he said after analyzing the Russian Defense Ministry’s reports.

Marochko added that Russian forces destroyed nine tanks, 31 field artillery guns, 82 radio-electronic and counter-battery warfare stations, 87 ammunition, fuel, and material supply depots, and 325 enemy vehicles during the past week.