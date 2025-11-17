LUGANSK, November 17. /TASS/. The Ukrainian armed forces’ elite units are counterattacking near Kupyansk in the Kharkov Region in hopes of unblocking their surrounded comrades, military expert Andrey Marochko told TASS.

"In the Kupyansk area of the Kharkov Region, our units continued to destroy the Ukrainian group surrounded there. The enemy took a number of measures to unblock its units, including counterattacks in this area. It should be noted that the Ukrainian command deployed reserves from its elite units in the Kupyansk area, but this did not lead to the desired result. The Russian Armed Forces thwarted all operations, causing significant damage to enemy manpower, weapons, and military equipment," he said.

The military expert added that last week, in the Krasny Liman and Seversk areas of the special military operation zone, the Russian army also destroyed the enemy and secured new lines and positions.

Earlier, Marochko told TASS that, despite resistance from the Ukrainian military, Russian servicemen are advancing daily in Kupyansk.