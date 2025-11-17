DONETSK, November 17. /TASS/. Foreign mercenaries surrendered to Russian forces in the settlement of Orestopol in the Dnepropetrovsk Region, the commander of an assault team of the 29th Army’s 36th Guards Motorized Rifle Brigade in Battlegroup East with the call sign Tima told TASS.

"There were some foreign mercenaries. Those who could flee fled, and those who couldn’t laid down their arms," he said.

According to the commander, mercenaries say their only goal was to make money through fighting. Their IDs are taken from them when they go on a combat mission, and they can only be identified by their shoulder and sleeve patches, he added.

The Russian Defense Ministry announced the liberation of Orestopol on November 14.