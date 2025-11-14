Ukraine redeploys near Kupyansk amid defeats — expert

LUGANSK, November 14. /TASS/. Ukraine is redeploying its units, which found themselves in a difficult operational and tactical situation, near Kupyansk, the Kharkov Region, military expert Andrey Marochko told TASS.

According to him, the relocation is being carried out in the areas of Kupyansk-Uzlovoi and Kovsharovka settlements.

"These maneuvers are related to the complicated operational and tactical situation for the armed formations of Ukraine in this area and pressure from our troops. Alexander Syrsky, commander-in-chief of the armed forces of Ukraine, is also trying to rationalize and improve the effectiveness of Ukrainian units in the face of a negative trend towards reducing the number of personnel in the ranks of the troops," he said.

On Wednesday, military expert Vitaly Kiselyov said that Russian soldiers had entered the outskirts of Kupyansk-Uzlovoi and were fighting there.