After liberation of Sinelnikovo, Russia begins fighting for Liman, Kharkov Region — expert

LUGANSK, November 14. /TASS/. Russia, having liberated Sinelnikovo, began fighting for the capture of Liman in the Kharkov Region, military expert Andrey Marochko told TASS.

"After the liberation of Sinelnikovo, Kharkov Region, the Russian armed forces, building on their success southwest of Volchansk, began to liberate the Liman settlement," he said.

The military expert said that artillery is contributing to the advance of the Russian forces in the area: Russian gunners are conducting barrage fire to consolidate the fighters in new positions, while simultaneously destroying the accumulation of weapons, military equipment and personnel of the enemy in the Liman and Vilcha areas in the Kharkov Region.

"Unmanned aircraft conducts objective control in the area and, if a target is detected, inflicts fire damage. The enemy is taking action to stabilize the situation, but there is a lack of coordination and panic in the ranks of the armed forces of Ukraine," Marochko said.

Sinelnikovo was liberated on November 13.