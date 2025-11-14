LUGANSK, November 14. /TASS/. The Russian army has come close to Andreyevka in the Dnepropetrovsk Region, greatly complicating the situation for the Ukrainian troops stationed near Gulyaipole in the neighboring Zaporozhye Region, military expert Andrey Marochko said.

"Now our military personnel have come very close to the settlement of Andreyevka in the Dnepropetrovsk Region. Naturally, this greatly complicated the operational and tactical situation for the militants in the Gulyaipole area, which I predicted a week ago. And, of course, this is only natural, but we should not underestimate the merits of our servicemen, who are really heroically and very rapidly advancing in this direction," he told TASS.

On November 2, Marochko told TASS that, having liberated Novoaleksandrovka and continuing their advance towards Andreyevka in the Dnepropetrovsk Region, Russian fighters were cutting off the main supply route for Ukrainian militants, Pokrovskoye-Dobropolye.