LUGANSK, November 14. /TASS/. Russia has cut an important logistical artery of the Ukrainian army, running from Otradnoye to Novoye Zaporozhye, by liberating Danilovka, Dnepropetrovsk Region, military expert Andrey Marochko told TASS.

"The liberation of Danilovka is of a strategic nature. Our servicemen cut a very important logistical artery that leads from Otradnoye to Novoye Zaporozhye, along which Ukrainian militants from the Dnepropetrovsk Region supplied their group in the Zaporozhye Region," he said.

Russia liberated Danilovka on November 13.