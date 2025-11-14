Man wounded as UAV fragments damage house

KRASNODAR, November 14. /TASS/. A man was injured, when fragments of an UAV damaged a multi-story building in Novorossiysk, according to a crisis center of the Krasnodar Region.

"Fragments of a drone hit an apartment on the 4th floor. Windows were shattered in several apartments. A man was injured, he was hospitalized and is receiving necessary medical care. Special and emergency services are working at the site," it said in a statement.

The UAVs attack also damaged an oil depot at the Sheskharis transshipment complex and coastal structures, it said.

"In Novorossiysk, as a result of an attack by a Kiev regime UAV, an oil depot at the Sheskharis transshipment complex was damaged. Coastal structures were also damaged," the statement read.

Later, the crisis center said that UAV fragments had damaged two more apartment buildings blowing out windows. No one was injured, according to preliminary information.

According to the crisis center, specialists from emergencies and intelligence services are working on the site. According to preliminary information, there are no casualties.

The UAV attack continues to be repelled.