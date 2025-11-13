MOSCOW, November 14. /TASS/. Agreements with Ukraine are of little substance, since Kiev may not fulfill them due to its limited functionality, Russian Foreign Ministry’s Ambassador at Large on Kiev’s War Crimes Rodion Miroshnik told Izvestia newspaper.

"Ukraine is a country with limited functionality, because even if it signs some agreements, it is absolutely not a fact that they will fulfill them. Therefore, independent agreements with Ukraine are, let's say, meaningless," he said.

The diplomat added that Ukraine cannot be completely removed from the negotiation process, as it is a party to the conflict. However, decision-making is not in Kiev. He said Ukraine is now fulfilling the will of the EU and some European states that are "sponsors and masters of the Kiev regime."