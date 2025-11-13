No plans to punish Moldovan people for Chisinau’s actions — Russian official

MOSCOW, November 13. /TASS/. Russia’s federal agency responsible for promoting international humanitarian cooperation will not punish the Moldovan people for Chisinau’s politically-motivated decision to shut down the Russian House cultural center, the agency’s head Yevgeny Primakov said.

"I would like to make one thing clear regarding the situation around the Russian House in Moldova. We have no plans to punish common people for the stupid, politically-motivated decisions their government makes," he wrote on Telegram.

"I am confident that common people should not be punished for the mistakes of their leaders. One should not take sides with evil fools. We will certainly continue to enroll students from Moldova, the brave and kind young people who see their future with Russia," Primakov added.