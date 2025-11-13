Sending Montenegrin troops to help Ukraine speaks of anti-Russian stance — ambassador

BELGRADE, November 13. /TASS/. The Russian embassy in Montenegro stated that the parliament's decision to send Montenegrin servicemen to the NATO Security Assistance and Training Center for Ukraine (NSATU) confirms Podgorica's policy of further deteriorating relations with Moscow, Ambassador Alexander Lukasik said in a statement.

"Despite recent progress in creating conditions to improve the geopolitical situation, we are forced to note that the Montenegrin leadership continues to stubbornly follow the West's line of escalating tensions with Russia. This cements its status as an unfriendly state to Moscow," the diplomat said.

"Support for tougher Western sanctions is increasingly backed up by military moves. Earlier, Montenegro decided to send a representative to the EU's military aid mission in Ukraine. We view this as Podgorica's concrete contribution to the Western states' joint efforts to support the thoroughly corrupt regime in Kiev with everything it needs, including modern weapons and combat unit training, to continue prolonging military operations and using Ukraine as a tool to inflict a 'strategic defeat' on Russia," Lukasik pointed out.

The ambassador emphasized that Moscow continues to advocate for the restoration of normal dialogue. "Unfortunately, our constructive proposals in this regard are being ignored by our Montenegrin partners. Nevertheless, we remain open to resuming dialogue and restoring bilateral cooperation, which, through no fault of our own, is currently virtually nonexistent," he concluded.

On Montenegro's decision

Earlier, the Montenegrin parliament voted in the majority to support the participation of Montenegrin servicemen in the NATO mechanism dealing with the security and training of Ukrainian forces. This is not Podgorica's first step toward increasing its military involvement in Ukraine-related initiatives. In the summer, the parliament approved the country's accession to the EU Military Assistance Mission in Support of Ukraine (EUMAM Ukraine).