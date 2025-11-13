Russia-US summit necessary, but requires preliminary preparation — diplomatic source

MOSCOW, November 13. /TASS/. A summit between Russia and the US is definitely necessary, but it must be preceded by thorough organizational and substantive preparation, a Russian diplomatic source told TASS.

According to him, the Russian side "carefully reviewed and analyzed" US Secretary of State Marco Rubio's interview following the meeting of foreign ministers of the G7 countries, in particular his statement about the mutual understanding between the US and Russia of the need to prepare for a productive summit meeting.

"This is exactly what [Russian President] Vladimir Putin and [US leader] Donald Trump agreed on during their October 16 phone call. The issue of a new meeting between the presidents was discussed in this context by [Russian Foreign Minister] Sergey Lavrov in a phone call with Marco Rubio on October 20. The summit is definitely necessary, but it must be preceded by careful organizational and substantive preparation. However, this is only feasible if the US firmly adheres to the Anchorage agreements. We are convinced that the practical details of the meeting between the presidents must be worked out in the spirit of the understandings reached in Alaska," the Russian diplomat noted.