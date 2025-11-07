Russian troops liberate Uspenovka community in Zaporozhye Region over week — top brass

MOSCOW, November 7. /TASS/. Russian troops liberated the community of Uspenovka in the Zaporozhye Region over the week of November 1-7 in the special military operation in Ukraine, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported on Friday.

"During the past week, Battlegroup East units continued advancing deep into the enemy’s defenses and completed the liberation of the settlement of Uspenovka in the Zaporozhye Region," the ministry said in a statement.

Russian forces hammer Ukrainian military sites over week

Russian forces delivered seven strikes by precision weapons and unmanned aerial vehicles on Ukrainian military sites over the past week, the ministry reported.

"In response to Ukraine’s terrorist attacks on civilian facilities on Russian territory, on November 1-7 the Russian Armed Forces delivered seven combined strikes by precision weapons and attack unmanned aerial vehicles, hitting Ukrainian military-industrial enterprises and their gas and energy sites, transport infrastructure used to support the Ukrainian army’s operations, military airfields, armament and military hardware repair facilities, the workshops for the assembly and the sites for the storage of attack unmanned aerial vehicles and their preparation for launch, and also temporary deployment areas of Ukrainian armed formations, nationalists and foreign mercenaries," the ministry said.

Russia’s Battlegroup North inflicts over 1,470 casualties on Ukrainian army in week

Russia’s Battlegroup North inflicted more than 1,470 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed nine enemy tanks and other armored combat vehicles in its areas of responsibility over the week, the ministry reported.

Over the week in the Sumy Region, "Battlegroup North units inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of three mechanized brigades, a jaeger brigade, an air assault brigade, two assault regiments of the Ukrainian army and three territorial defense brigades," the ministry said in a statement.

In the Kharkov Region, Battlegroup North units inflicted losses on formations of a mechanized brigade, a motorized infantry brigade of the Ukrainian army and two territorial defense brigades, the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost more than 1,470 personnel, nine tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 81 motor vehicles and 19 field artillery guns in those frontline areas over the week, it specified.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed six electronic warfare and surveillance stations and 49 ammunition and materiel depots of the Ukrainian army, it said.

Russia’s Battlegroup West inflicts over 1,540 casualties on Ukrainian army in week

Russia’s Battlegroup West inflicted more than 1,540 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed 33 enemy armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the week, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup West units inflicted losses on formations of five mechanized brigades, two assault brigades, an airmobile brigade of the Ukrainian army, two territorial defense brigades and three National Guard brigades," the ministry said.

"In the Kupyansk area in the Kharkov Region, assault teams of the 6th Army and 1st Tank Army continue destroying the encircled Ukrainian combat group. They are mopping up the settlements of Kupyansk-Uzlovoi, Kurilovka and Petropavlovka in the Kharkov Region from scattered enemy groups," it said.

Over the past week, Battlegroup West units thwarted six enemy attempts to unblock the encircled Ukrainian troops from the area of the settlements of Blagodatovka, Monachinovka, Moskovka, Nechvolodovka and Petrovka in the Kharkov Region and prevented three attempts by Ukrainian armed formations to regain control of the Oskol River crossing and break through the encirclement, the ministry said.

Over the week of November 1-7, the Ukrainian army lost more than 345 troops and 94 weapons systems, including nine armored combat vehicles, 45 motor vehicles and 15 artillery guns and mortars in the Kupyansk area in the Kharkov Region, the ministry reported.

Overall, the Ukrainian army lost more than 1,540 personnel, 33 armored combat vehicles, 138 motor vehicles and 12 field artillery guns in that frontline area over the week, it specified.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed 33 ammunition depots and 49 electronic warfare and counterbattery radar stations of the Ukrainian army, it said.

Russia’s Battlegroup South inflicts over 1,095 casualties on Ukrainian army in week

Russia’s Battlegroup South inflicted more than 1,095 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed five enemy tanks and 27 armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the week, the ministry reported.

During the week, Battlegroup South units "gained better lines and positions and inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of five mechanized brigades, two air assault brigades, an airmobile brigade, an assault brigade, a mountain assault brigade of the Ukrainian army, a marine infantry brigade, two territorial defense brigades and a National Guard brigade," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost more than 1,095 personnel, five tanks, including a German-made Leopard tank, 27 armored combat vehicles, 17 field artillery guns and 104 motor vehicles in that frontline area over the week, it specified.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed nine electronic warfare and counterbattery radar stations and 20 ammunition, fuel and materiel depots of the Ukrainian army, it said.

Russia’s Battlegroup Center inflicts over 3,285 casualties on Ukrainian army in week

Russia’s Battlegroup Center inflicted more than 3,285 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed 26 enemy armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the week, the ministry reported.

Over the week, Battlegroup Center units "improved their forward positions and inflicted losses on formations of seven mechanized brigades, three assault brigades, two air assault brigades, two jaeger brigades, an airborne brigade, an airmobile brigade, three assault regiments of the Ukrainian army, three marine infantry brigades, two territorial defense brigades and two National Guard brigades," the ministry said.

"In Krasnoarmeysk in the Donetsk People’s Republic, assault teams of the 2nd Army continue destroying encircled Ukrainian armed formations in the eastern part of the central district and on the territory of the western industrial zone. In addition, they are mopping up the settlements of Gnatovka and Rog in the Donetsk People’s Republic from Ukrainian militants. Over the past 24 hours, 45 buildings have been liberated," the ministry said.

Battlegroup Center units thwarted 11 enemy attacks from the area of the settlement of Grishino in the Donetsk People’s Republic to unblock the encircled Ukrainian troops, it said.

Units of the 5th Motor Rifle Brigade, 51st Army of the Battlegroup Center have liberated 24 buildings in Dimitrov in the Donetsk People’s Republic and continue active offensive operations towards the neighborhood Zapadny, it said.

Over the week, the Ukrainian army made a total of 45 attempts to unblock its encircled combat group In Krasnoarmeysk in the Donetsk People’s Republic and 32 attempts to break through the encirclement, the ministry reported.

In that area over the week, the Ukrainian army lost more than 1,460 troops, 14 armored combat vehicles, 13 motor vehicles and six field artillery guns, it specified.

Overall, the Ukrainian army lost more than 3,285 personnel, 26 armored combat vehicles, 48 motor vehicles and 10 field artillery guns in that frontline area over the week, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup East inflicts 1,695 casualties on Ukrainian army in week

Russia’s Battlegroup East inflicted roughly 1,695 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed two enemy tanks and 11 armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the week, the ministry reported.

Over the past week, Battlegroup East units "inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of two mechanized brigades, three assault regiments of the Ukrainian army and two territorial defense brigades," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost an estimated 1,695 personnel, two tanks, 11 armored combat vehicles, 96 motor vehicles, 11 field artillery guns, nine electronic warfare stations and four ammunition and materiel depots in that frontline area over the week, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup Dnepr inflicts 455 casualties on Ukrainian army in week

Russia’s Battlegroup Dnepr inflicted roughly 455 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed four enemy armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the week, the ministry reported.

Over the week, Battlegroup Dnepr units "inflicted losses on formations of a mechanized brigade, a mountain assault brigade and two coastal defense brigades of the Ukrainian army," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost an estimated 455 personnel, four armored combat vehicles, 75 motor vehicles and seven field artillery guns in that frontline area over the week, it specified.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed 37 electronic warfare stations and 27 ammunition, fuel and materiel depots of the Ukrainian army, it said.

Russian Black Sea Fleet destroys seven Ukrainian naval drones over week

Russia’s Black Sea Fleet destroyed seven Ukrainian naval drones over the week, the ministry reported.

"The Black Sea Fleet’s forces destroyed seven uncrewed boats of the Ukrainian army in the northwestern part of the Black Sea," the ministry said.

Russian air defenses intercept 1,497 Ukrainian UAVs, 17 smart bombs over week

Russian air defense forces shot down 1,497 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and 17 smart bombs over the week, the ministry reported.

"Over the week, air defense capabilities shot down 17 guided aerial bombs, 13 rockets of the US-made HIMARS multiple launch rocket system and 1,497 fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles," the ministry said.

Overall, the Russian Armed Forces have destroyed 668 Ukrainian warplanes, 283 helicopters, 95,376 unmanned aerial vehicles, 635 surface-to-air missile systems, 25,889 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 1,609 multiple rocket launchers, 31,134 field artillery guns and mortars and 46,064 special military motor vehicles since the start of the special military operation, the ministry reported.