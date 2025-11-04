Oreshkin to lead Russian delegation to G20 summit

MOSCOW, November 4. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has appointed members of Russia’s delegation to the Group of Twenty summit that will be led by Presidential Administration Deputy Chief of Staff Maxim Oreshkin, according to a document posted on the official portal of legal information.

"To dispatch a Russian delegation to Johannesburg, South Africa, from November 20 through 24, 2025 to take part in the Group of Twenty summit. To approve Oreshkin M.S, Deputy Head of the Administration of the Russian President, to lead the delegation," the document says.

The delegation will also include Deputy Finance Minister Ivan Chebeskov, Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Pankin, head of the presidential expert directorate Denis Agafonov and his deputy and presidential envoy for the affairs of the group of leading industrial states and relations with the leaders of G20 nations, Russian Sherpa Svetlana Lukash.

The G20 summit will be held in Johannesburg on November 22 and 23. The United States said earlier that President Donald Trump will not go to Johannesburg and the US delegation will be led by Vice President JD Vance.