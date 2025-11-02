Israel’s new ambassador arrives in Moscow

MOSCOW, November 2. /TASS/. Israel’s new ambassador to Russia, Oded Joseph, has arrived in Moscow and will soon begin working, an embassy spokesperson told TASS.

"Yes, that’s true," the spokesperson said, adding that his predecessor, Simona Halperin, has already left Russia.

Before being appointed to Moscow, Joseph served as the foreign ministry’s deputy director general and chief of the Middle East department. Previously, he was Israel’s Ambassador to Kenya. Before that, he worked with Israel’s missions in Moscow, Washington, and Singapore.

It was reported on July 21 that Israeli Ambassador to Moscow Simona Halperin planned to complete her mission ahead of time in October. The embassy clarified back then that Halperin’s early departure is linked to a new appointment. She will head the European department of Israel’s foreign ministry. Halperin served as Israeli ambassador to Russia since November 2024.