‘Coalition of the willing’ increasingly focused on economic pressure on Russia — diplomat

MOSCOW, October 31. /TASS/. The "coalition of the willing" is increasingly shifting its focus from purely military aid to Kiev to the use of financial and economic leverage to put pressure on Russia, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told reporters.

"As discussions in London have shown, this ‘coalition of the willing’ is increasingly shifting its focus from purely military aid to the use of financial and economic leverage to put pressure on Russia," she said.

"Experts have rightly noted that the attempts of the ‘coalition of the willing’ to find ways to help Vladimir Zelensky, and at the same time to profit from immobilized Russian assets and income from them, convincingly demonstrate that the resources of the European sponsors of the Kiev regime are running out. This is confirmed by the discussion that has begun among ‘generous allies’ about the idea of seizing private assets of Russian origin worth about 25 billion euros frozen in European banks," the diplomat pointed out.