UN to exist forever — Russian senator

MOSCOW, October 30. /TASS/. The UN will exist forever; humanity had only one chance to create such an organization after the end of World War II, Russian Federation Council Deputy Speaker Konstantin Kosachev said.

"It is my deep conviction that the United Nations will exist forever. <…> I cannot imagine the states currently represented in it suddenly getting together and announcing the dissolution of the United Nations," he said during a roundtable discussion titled "The 80th Anniversary of the End of World War II and the Creation of the UN: Lessons from History and New Global Challenges."

In his opinion, after World War II, humanity had a unique opportunity to create such a global organization, and humanity took advantage of it. Another opportunity like this is unlikely to arise. "It is simply impossible, in my view, to imagine 193 countries uniting around a single, binding text, a future charter, a future organization, or anything else," he said.