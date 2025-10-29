West wages hybrid aggression against those who stand for truth — Russian Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW, October 29. /TASS/. The collective West is trying to wage hybrid aggression against all those who stand for the truth as it loses its dominance, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.

"We see their [Western countries'] attempts, these are futile attempts, but they are making these attempts [to] maintain their hegemony as it is floating away," the diplomat said at the Dialogue on Fakes 3.0 forum. "As a result, there is hybrid aggression by the West, including in the form of an information war against all those who advocate the truth."

According to her, the West is rapidly losing ground as the world majority gains power and a truly polycentric global system of international relations emerges.