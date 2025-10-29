Putin explained everything about Oreshnik missiles six months ago in Belarus — Kremlin

MOSCOW, October 29. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin provided all the necessary explanations regarding the deployment of Oreshnik complexes in Belarus during his visit to Minsk in March 2025, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov noted at a briefing, commenting on statements from the Belarusian side about plans to place Oreshnik systems on combat duty in Belarus in December.

According to the Kremlin spokesman, "a few months ago, perhaps even half a year, President Putin was in Minsk, and this was discussed, with Putin providing explanations on this matter."

"There was a joint press conference of the two leaders in Minsk, where the topic was discussed," Peskov emphasized.

Putin’s visit to Belarus took place in March 2025. Following the visit, the Russian and Belarusian leaders held a joint press conference where they answered questions, including those regarding Belarus’ security. The republic’s president, Alexander Lukashenko, expressed his intention to have Russian Oreshnik complexes placed on combat duty by the end of 2025.