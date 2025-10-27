No progress on issue of Russia-Ukraine talks — senior Russian diplomat

MOSCOW, October 27. /TASS/. There has been no progress on the next round of talks between Moscow and Kiev, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Galuzin told reporters.

"I can refer to what [Kremlin Spokesman] Dmitry Peskov said on the subject: Ukraine is not responding to our initiatives, avoiding dialogue. Nothing has changed," the senior diplomat pointed out in response to a TASS question.

On July 23, the Turkish city of Istanbul hosted the third round of Russia-Ukraine talks on resolving the conflict. Prior to an expanded meeting, the heads of the two countries’ delegations, Vladimir Medinsky and Rustem Umerov, held a bilateral meeting. The expanded talks lasted about 40 minutes, with the parties discussing the positions they had set out in draft memorandums.

At the meeting, the parties agreed to exchange civilians along with service members. Russia invited Ukraine to set up three online working groups to address political, military and humanitarian issues. In addition, Moscow offered to transfer the bodies of another 3,000 Ukrainian troops to Kiev and resume short humanitarian pauses on the frontline in order to collect the wounded and the dead.

A decision on the fourth round of talks will be made after the new agreements are implemented, Medinsky said.