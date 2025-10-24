Russian troops liberate 10 communities in Ukraine operation over week — top brass

MOSCOW, October 24. /TASS/. Russian troops liberated 10 communities in the Kharkov, Dnepropetrovsk and Zaporozhye Regions and the Donetsk People’s Republic over the week of October 18 - 24 in the special military operation in Ukraine, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported on Friday.

"In the Kharkov direction, Battlegroup North units liberated the settlement of Bologovka in the Kharkov Region through active operations… Over the past week, Battlegroup South units advanced deep into the enemy’s defenses and liberated the settlements of Pleshcheyevka and Dronovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic… Battlegroup Center units liberated the settlements of Chunishino, Lenino and Promin in the Donetsk People’s Republic and also Ivanovka in the Dnepropetrovsk Region through active and decisive operations," the ministry said in a statement.

Over the past week, "Battlegroup East units liberated the settlements of Poltavka and Pavlovka in the Zaporozhye Region and Pershotravnevoye in the Dnepropetrovsk Region," it said.

Russian troops pound Ukrainian military-industrial sites over week

Russian troops struck Ukrainian military-industrial, transport and energy sites over the past week, the ministry reported.

"In response to Ukraine’s terrorist attacks on civilian facilities on Russian territory, on October 18-24 the Russian Armed Forces delivered one massive and six combined strikes on enterprises of Ukraine’s military-industrial sector, transport and energy infrastructure facilities used to support the Ukrainian army’s operations, the sites for the assembly, production, storage and launch of long-range unmanned aerial vehicles, and also temporary deployment areas of Ukrainian armed formations, nationalists and foreign mercenaries," the ministry said.

Russia’s Battlegroup North inflicts over 1,375 casualties on Ukrainian army in week

Russia’s Battlegroup North inflicted more than 1,375 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed eight enemy armored combat vehicles in its areas of responsibility over the week, the ministry reported.

Over the week in the Sumy Region, "Battlegroup North units inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of four mechanized brigades, an infantry brigade, a jaeger brigade, an air assault brigade, two assault regiments of the Ukrainian army, three territorial defense brigades, a special operations center of Ukraine’s Main Intelligence Directorate and a border guard detachment of the Ukrainian Border Guard Service," the ministry said.

In the Kharkov Region, Battlegroup North units inflicted losses on formations of two mechanized brigades, a motorized infantry brigade and an assault regiment of the Ukrainian army, the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost more than 1,375 personnel, eight armored combat vehicles, 82 motor vehicles, 14 field artillery guns and a US-made HIMARS multiple rocket launcher in those frontline areas over the week, it specified.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed five electronic warfare stations and 33 ammunition and materiel depots of the Ukrainian army, it said.

Russia’s Battlegroup West inflicts over 1,610 casualties on Ukrainian army in week

Russia’s Battlegroup West inflicted more than 1,610 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed four enemy tanks and 20 armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the week, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup West units inflicted losses on formations of seven mechanized brigades, an air assault brigade, an assault brigade, an unmanned systems battalion of the Ukrainian army, three territorial defense brigades and two National Guard brigades," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost more than 1,610 personnel, four tanks, 20 armored combat vehicles, 136 motor vehicles and 13 field artillery guns in that frontline area over the week, it specified.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed 34 ammunition depots and 54 electronic warfare and counterbattery radar stations of the Ukrainian army, it said.

Russia’s Battlegroup South inflicts 1,485 casualties on Ukrainian army in week

Russia’s Battlegroup South inflicted roughly 1,485 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed six enemy tanks and 20 armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the week, the ministry reported.

During the week, Battlegroup South units "inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of five mechanized brigades, an airmobile brigade, an assault brigade, a mountain assault brigade of the Ukrainian army, two territorial defense brigades, a National Guard brigade and a special operations brigade," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost an estimated 1,485 personnel, six tanks, 20 armored combat vehicles, 59 motor vehicles and 21 field artillery guns in that frontline area over the week, it specified.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed eight electronic warfare and counterbattery radar stations and 22 ammunition and materiel depots of the Ukrainian army, it said.

Russia’s Battlegroup Center inflicts over 3,610 casualties on Ukrainian army in week

Russia’s Battlegroup Center inflicted more than 3,610 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed three enemy tanks and 18 armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the week, the ministry reported.

Over the week, Battlegroup Center units "inflicted losses on formations of eight mechanized brigades, a jaeger brigade, an assault brigade, two air assault brigades, four assault regiments of the Ukrainian army, two marine infantry brigades, a territorial defense brigade and three National Guard brigades," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost more than 3,610 personnel, three tanks, 18 armored combat vehicles, 37 motor vehicles and 41 artillery guns in that frontline area over the week, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup East inflicts over 2,365 casualties on Ukrainian army in week

Russia’s Battlegroup East inflicted more than 2,365 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed an enemy tank and 14 armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the week, the ministry reported.

Over the past week, Battlegroup East units "inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of three mechanized brigades, three assault regiments of the Ukrainian army and two territorial defense brigades," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost more than 2,365 personnel, a tank, 14 armored combat vehicles, 77 motor vehicles, nine field artillery guns, eight electronic warfare and counterbattery radar stations and two materiel depots in that frontline area over the week, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup Dnepr inflicts 490 casualties on Ukrainian army in week

Russia’s Battlegroup Dnepr inflicted roughly 490 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed two enemy tanks and five armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the week, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup Dnepr units inflicted losses on formations of two mechanized brigades, a mountain assault brigade, three coastal defense brigades of the Ukrainian army and two territorial defense brigades," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost an estimated 490 personnel, two tanks, five armored combat vehicles, 92 motor vehicles and seven artillery guns in that frontline area over the week, it specified.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed 14 electronic warfare stations and 12 ammunition, materiel and fuel depots of the Ukrainian army, it said.

Russian air defenses down Ukrainian Su-27 fighter, 1,441 UAVs over week

Russian air defense forces shot down a Ukrainian Su-27 fighter jet, four cruise missiles and 1,441 unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) over the past week, the ministry reported.

"Air defense capabilities shot down a Ukrainian Air Force Su-27 aircraft, four cruise missiles, 18 guided aerial bombs, 15 rockets of the US-made HIMARS multiple launch rocket system and 1,441 fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles," the ministry said.

Overall, the Russian Armed Forces have destroyed 668 Ukrainian warplanes, 283 helicopters, 92,178 unmanned aerial vehicles, 633 surface-to-air missile systems, 25,644 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 1,605 multiple rocket launchers, 30,751 field artillery guns and mortars and 44,733 special military motor vehicles since the start of the special military operation, the ministry reported.