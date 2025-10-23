Americans should understand Moscow doesn’t want war — Russian commander

MOSCOW, October 23. /TASS/. The American people should understand that Russia doesn’t want war, Lieutenant General Apty Alaudinov, deputy chief of the Russian Armed Forces’ Main Military-Political Department and commander of the Akhmat special forces commando unit, said at a TASS-hosted press conference dedicated to the outcome of a media forum titled "A Week With Larry Johnson in Moscow."

TASS is among the hosts of the media forum, organized by the International People's Unity Club.

"This is a proxy-war; the entire NATO bloc is waging a war against us. It’s time for American citizens to understand that we don’t want war. Our country covers one-sixth of the earth's landmass, and we don’t need more territory. However, we have to fight to protect ourselves," Alaudinov pointed out. "We want our children to go to school in peace. We would certainly want you to want the same <...> so that we could visit each other, which is very important," he added.

Participants in the event include Larry Johnson, former analyst at the US Central Intelligence Agency (CIA), Alexander Babakov, deputy chairman of the Russian State Duma (lower house of parliament), Yana Lantratova, member of the State Duma, Alexander Kazakov, co-chairman of the International People's Unity Club and political philosopher, and Alexander Ionov, president of Russia’s Anti-Globalist Movement.

Joining via video link are Andrew Napolitano, lawyer and judicial analyst, Daniel Davis, retired US Army lieutenant colonel, Scott Ritter, military expert, ex-UN weapons inspector and member of the People's Unity Club, and journalist Garland Nixon.