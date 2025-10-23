PARIS, October 23. /TASS/. The Russian Embassy in Paris has expressed strong indignation over remarks by French Armed Forces Chief of Staff Fabien Mandon, who called on the army to prepare for a confrontation with Russia within the next three to four years, the embassy said in a statement published on its Telegram channel.

"We were deeply outraged by the statements made by Fabien Mandon, Chief of Staff of the French Armed Forces, in the National Assembly that the French army must be ready for a confrontation with Russia within the next three to four years. According to him, our country may allegedly be tempted to continue the war on the European continent," the diplomatic mission said.

The embassy reassured French citizens that "Russia has no intention of attacking France or any other EU state, either now, in three or four years’ time, or in the future." "Perhaps General Mandon is harboring such plans himself, but this clearly shows who is actually the instigator of war," the statement added.

Russian diplomats noted that "the latest wave of hysteria over the imaginary ‘Russian threat’ during the French parliament’s discussion of the national budget is no coincidence." "Essentially, the chief of the General Staff is demanding increased military spending against the backdrop of cost-cutting, mainly in the social sphere and at the expense of ordinary citizens, while raising their tax burden," the embassy said.

The mission emphasized that "endless military spending, including on arming Ukraine, only prolongs the agony of the ruthless Kiev regime, causing senseless casualties among Ukrainians and foreign mercenaries from EU countries, and hampers efforts to reach a peaceful resolution of the Ukrainian conflict."