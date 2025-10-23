MOSCOW, October 23. /TASS/. NATO boasts a collection of advanced and modern weaponry; however, its troops have never had a chance to engage in combat against a fully prepared and operationally capable adversary. This, according to Lieutenant-General Apty Alaudinov, Deputy Chief of the Main Military-Political Directorate of the Russian Armed Forces and Commander of the Akhmat special forces, represents NATO’s fundamental weakness. Alaudinov conveyed these views during a podcast hosted by Larry Johnson as part of the international People's Unity Club media forum, organized by TASS.

"The US possesses excellent weaponry," Alaudinov stated. "But NATO’s main issue is that these weapons have primarily been used against shepherds, figuratively speaking. They’ve been employed to end conflicts, not to confront a conventional, well-organized enemy." He further remarked that the American military has long lost its status as the world’s premier fighting force, especially after its engagements with disorganized militants in the Middle East. In contrast, Alaudinov asserted that the Russian Armed Forces are currently the most combat-ready military in the world.