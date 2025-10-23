Some NATO members may lift restrictions on nuclear weapons’ deployment — diplomat

MOSCOW, October 23. /TASS/. Russia believes it is possible that some NATO member states that maintain self-restrictions on the deployment of nuclear weapons on their territories may abandon their obligations, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Wednesday.

"It should not be excluded that some of them, which are still observing national restrictions regarding the deployment of nuclear weapons on their territories, may completely abandon them [obligations] in the future," she said at a news briefing.

Commenting on the NATO member states’ recent nuclear forces exercise, dubbed ‘Steadfast Noon,’ Zakharova stressed that the mere existence of the practice of joint nuclear missions, in which the NATO countries regularly hone the skills of the collective use of US nuclear weapons deployed in Europe targeting Russia and the territories of the country’s allies, is deeply destabilizing.

The Russian diplomat also highlighted continued appeals of Warsaw's state officials to the United States "in an attempt to lure Washington into a venture regarding the deployment of US nuclear weapons on Polish territory."

"By resorting to such moves, formally non-nuclear NATO members once again demonstrate their defiant disregard for the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons [NPT]," she said.

"We [Russia] point out at the same time that this scheme and the corresponding capabilities of the NATO countries are being purposefully developed, leading to further aggravation of strategic risks and increased tensions," Zakharova added.

On October 13, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte announced that the alliance’s Steadfast Noon nuclear deterrence exercise had begun. He described the exercise as "a long planned, routine training activity" unrelated to any current world events and using "no live weapons.".