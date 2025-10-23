Putin instructs Prosecutor General's Office to sign UN Convention against Cybercrime

MOSCOW, October 23. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has accepted the government's proposal and ordered the signing of the UN Convention against Cybercrime, adopted at the UN General Assembly last year. The document will be signed by representatives of the Prosecutor General's Office on Russia's behalf.

"Accept the proposal of the government of the Russian Federation to sign the United Nations Convention against Cybercrime," Putin instructed. "The Prosecutor General's Office is instructed to sign the said Convention on behalf of the Russian Federation."

The government sent the head of state a proposal to approve the signing of the convention on Wednesday. In December 2024, the UN General Assembly approved the Convention against Cybercrime (full title: Convention against Cybercrime; Strengthening International Cooperation for Combating Certain Crimes Committed by Means of Information and Communications Technology Systems and for the Sharing of Evidence in Electronic Form of Serious Crimes), developed at Russia's initiative. The Convention aims to strengthen international cooperation in the fight against cybercrime, including hacking, fraud, money laundering, and child exploitation. It also enshrines the digital sovereignty of states.