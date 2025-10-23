MOSCOW, October 23. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova has emphasized that the EU’s attempt to seize Russian assets for Ukraine will not enable Kiev to settle its debts or secure reparations from Russia.

"This reckless endeavor will only extend the agony of the Kiev regime, which has already lost its legitimacy," Zakharova stated during a news briefing. "It will not be able to repay its debts, nor will it receive any reparations from Russia. Ultimately, Europeans will bear full responsibility for the fallout from such seizures and other manipulations of our reserves, as well as for repaying loans previously extended to the Zelensky-led clique."