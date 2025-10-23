Russia sees no major hurdles to US deal on Ukrainian settlement — diplomat

MOSCOW, October 23. /TASS/. Russia sees no significant obstacles to reaching an agreement on the framework of the Ukrainian conflict settlement negotiated by the Russian and US presidents, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday.

"We do not see any major obstacles in the way of continuing the process initiated by the presidents of Russia and the United States to coordinate the political framework of the [conflict] settlement and enhancing it with tangible results," Zakharova said at a news briefing.

The Russian diplomat added that this is "difficult and painstaking work."

"This work should not be carried out on podiums, through leaks, or via fake news. It must be conducted, as diplomats do, through genuine diplomatic efforts and official channels. I believe this is self-evident," she said.

On October 16, US President Donald Trump, following a phone conversation with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin, said that they had agreed to meet in Budapest in the near future and discuss the Ukrainian conflict settlement among other issues.

Russian Presidential Aide Yury Ushakov also confirmed that Moscow and Washington would begin preparing for a new meeting between the two leaders, which may take place in the Hungarian capital.

In response, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban ordered the formation of an organizing body to facilitate the summit.