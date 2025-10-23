Ukrainian forces attack Belgorod Region with over 120 drones in one day — headquarters

BELGOROD, October 23. /TASS/. The Ukrainian armed forces attacked settlements in the Belgorod Region with over 120 drones and fired more than 15 rounds of ammunition in the past 24 hours, the region's operational headquarters reported.

"The city of Valuyki and the villages of Kazinka, Kaznacheyevka, Kukuyevka, Selivanovo, and Leonovka in the Valuysky district were attacked by 19 drones, 12 of which were shot down and destroyed. One civilian was killed and two were injured in Kukuyevka when a drone attacked a passenger car," the headquarters wrote on its Telegram channel, adding that the roof of a warehouse and two outbuildings were damaged.

In the Belgorod district, the Ukrainian military launched 20 drones. A woman injured in a drone attack in the village of Oktyabrskoye was hospitalized. Eleven apartments in three apartment buildings and a private house were damaged. In the Borisovsky district, an explosive device dropped from a drone damaged an infrastructure facility. Emergency services are continuing to repair the damage.

The Ukrainian armed forces launched nine drones in the Volokonovsky district, damaging ten private residences and setting one on fire. Enemy troops attacked Graivoronsky district settlements with 27 drones and fired 20 rounds of ammunition, injuring three men and a nine-year-old child.

The Ivnyansky district was attacked with one drone, the Krasnoyaruzhsky district with 16 drones, and the Yakovlevsky district with a fixed-wing drone. There were consequences. The Ukrainian armed forces launched 30 drones at settlements in the Shebekinsky district, damaging a private house.