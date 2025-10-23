MOSCOW, October 23. /TASS/. The Kiev regime is suffering defeat after defeat on the frontlines, and no Western arms supplies will help it, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told a news briefing.

"I would like to emphasize once again that no Western 'weapons injections' are helping the Kiev clique, that's obvious. And they won't help," she said.

"The regime's troops are losing strength on the frontlines, and even the resources that reach them are immediately lost," Zakharova noted. "They are suffering defeat after defeat. No matter how much Kiev propagandists try to claim otherwise, everyone knows the truth."