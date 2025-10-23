US sanctions against Lukoil, Rosneft won’t cause problems for Russia — diplomat

MOSCOW, October 23. /TASS/. New sanctions imposed by the US Treasury Department against Russian companies Rosneft and Lukoil will not cause problems for Russia, as the country has developed a strong immunity to such restrictions, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told reporters.

"We consider this step to be extremely counterproductive, including in terms of sending a signal in favor of achieving meaningful negotiated solutions to the Ukrainian conflict," she said. "But we will not face any particular problems in connection with the abovementioned decision by the [US] Treasury Department. Our country has developed a strong immunity to Western restrictions and will continue to confidently develop its economic and political potential," the diplomat emphasized.

According to Zakharova, "if the current US administration follows the example of its predecessors and tries to force Russia to compromise its national interests through illegal sanctions, the result will be the same: failure from a domestic political point of view and a negative impact on global economic stability."

Earlier, the US Treasury Department included the oil companies Rosneft and Lukoil, as well as 34 subsidiaries of these companies, in a new package of US sanctions.