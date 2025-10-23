Special operation's goals unchanged, they are starting point for dialogue on Ukraine — MFA

MOSCOW, October 23. /TASS/. Russia’s official objectives for the special military operation remain unchanged; they serve as the foundation for discussions with the United States and other nations on resolving the conflict in Ukraine, Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova stated at a news briefing.

"Our position is clear: in seeking a political and diplomatic solution to the Ukrainian crisis, Russia firmly maintains that there is no alternative to achieving the goals outlined at the outset of the operation in February 2022. These include ensuring Ukraine’s neutrality and non-aligned status, denuclearization, demilitarization, and denazification, as well as securing reliable guarantees for the rights and freedoms of the Russian-speaking population. Additionally, we emphasize the importance of allowing the Ukrainian Orthodox Church to operate freely," she explained.

She underscored that "these objectives form the basis of our dialogue with the United States and other interested parties who are genuinely committed to contributing constructively to a peaceful resolution."

Zakharova emphasized that Russia "needs a configuration of negotiating solutions that will eliminate the root causes of the conflict and ensure a lasting peace in the context of building a Eurasian and, more broadly, global system of indivisible security."