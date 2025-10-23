Russian Foreign Ministry open to contacts with US State Department — diplomat

MOSCOW, October 23. /TASS/. Moscow has taken note of the latest statements by US President Donald Trump, and the Russian Foreign Ministry is open to continuing contacts with the US State Department, Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told reporters.

The diplomat noted that Russia "took note of some of the statements made by the US president on October 22, during his conversation with NATO Secretary General [Mark Rutte], including the most notable ones about canceling the Russia-US summit originally proposed by the US."

"Of course, we assume that the press service of the Russian president will make relevant comments on this matter. For its part, the Russian Foreign Ministry is open to continuing contacts with the US State Department in accordance with the understandings reached during the October 16 telephone conversation between the Russian and US presidents," Zakharova emphasized.

According to her, in the context of these contacts, "the goal is to further specify the parameters of the Russia-US dialogue regarding various aspects of bilateral relations and further joint steps in the Ukrainian settlement process." "We assume that Washington will continue to share its considerations and motives with us regarding the steps taken, including in the public sphere," the spokeswoman said.

The day before, the US president announced that the planned meeting with Russian leader Vladimir Putin in Budapest had been canceled, though it could still take place in the future. US Secretary of State Marco Rubio then said that the Washington administration was ready to meet with Russian officials if such contacts would contribute to settling the conflict in Ukraine.