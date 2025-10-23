Russian mortar wipes out Ukrainian UAV control post at 15 km distance in Donetsk region

MOSCOW, October 23. /TASS/. Artillery troops of Russia’s Battlegroup Center destroyed a Ukrainian UAV (unmanned aerial vehicle) control post from a 240mm Tyulpan heavy self-propelled mortar at a distance of over 15 km in the Krasnoarmeysk frontline area in the Donetsk People’s Republic, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported on Thursday.

"A 240mm 2S4 Tyulpan self-propelled mortar crew of the Battlegroup Center destroyed a fortified UAV control post of the Ukrainian army in the Krasnoarmeysk frontline area of the special military operation. After receiving reconnaissance data, the mortar crew promptly moved to a firing position, deployed the gun and fired a series of precision shots to a range of over 15 km," the ministry said in a statement.

The artillery strike impaired the Ukrainian army’s defenses in that frontline area and facilitated the advance of assault teams of the Battlegroup Center deep into the enemy’s positions, it said.