LUGANSK, October 23. /TASS/. Russian troops improved their tactical position in the frontline area between Stavki and Kirovsk (the Ukrainian name of Zarechnoye) in the Donetsk People’s Republic and the Ukrainian military is sustaining losses in its attempt to hold on to local heights, military expert Andrey Marochko told TASS on Thursday.

"The Russian Armed Forces have straightened the engagement line and improved their tactical position in the Stavki-Kirovsk sector of the Krasny Liman direction in the Donetsk People’s Republic. Ukrainian militants continue holding on to the strategic heights near Stavki despite casualties," he said.

The successes achieved by Russian troops in the battles for Drobyshevo (west of Stavki) "have considerably complicated" the tactical situation for the Ukrainian army in that frontline area, he said.