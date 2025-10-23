Russian troops storm into Sinelnikovo in Kharkov Region, says military expert

LUGANSK, October 23. /TASS/. Russian troops destroyed some of the Ukrainian army’s defenses in the Sinelnikovo forest and swiftly entered the settlement of Sinelnikovo in the Kharkov Region, gaining a foothold on its northern outskirts, military expert Andrey Marochko told TASS on Thursday.

"After destroying a part of the enemy’s defensive line, Russian forward units have breached the firing positions of Ukrainian armed formations in the Sinelnikovo forest and entered the settlement of Sinelnikovo from the move. They have begun liberating that settlement and are gaining a foothold on its northern outskirts. Some buildings on Lesnaya Street are already under our control," he said.