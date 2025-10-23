What is known about consequences of overnight Ukrainian drone attack on Russian regions

MOSCOW, October 23. /TASS/. Air defenses downed 139 Ukrainian drones over Russian regions overnight, the Defense Ministry reported.

A woman was killed in the Bryansk Region as a result of a Ukrainian drone attack. Eight private houses and four cars were damaged in the Voronezh Region as a result of the attack. In the Ryazan Region, a fire broke out on the grounds of an enterprise due to debris from a drone.

TASS has compiled the main information about the consequences of the attack.

Scale

- On-duty air defenses intercepted and destroyed 139 Ukrainian fixed-wing drones over Russian regions, the Defense Ministry reported.

- According to the statement, 56 drones were downed over the Belgorod Region, 22 over the Bryansk Region, 21 over the Voronezh Region, 14 over the Ryazan Region, 13 over the Rostov Region, four over Crimea, two each over the Tambov, Volgograd, Oryol, and Kaluga Regions, and one over the Kursk Region.

Consequences

- A woman was killed as a result of a Ukrainian drone attack in the village of Novye Yurkovichi in the Bryansk Region, Governor Alexander Bogomaz reported on his Telegram channel.

- In the Voronezh Region, eight private houses and four cars were damaged as a result of a drone attack. There were no casualties, Governor Alexander Gusev said.

- Drone debris caused a fire on the territory of an enterprise in the Ryazan Region, Governor Pavel Malkov reported on his Telegram page.

- According to preliminary information, there were no casualties, and damage is being assessed.

- Emergency services are working at the scene.