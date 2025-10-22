Russian troops liberate two communities in Ukraine operation over past day — top brass

MOSCOW, October 22. /TASS/. Russian troops liberated two communities in the Dnepropetrovsk and Zaporozhye Regions over the past 24 hours in the special military operation in Ukraine, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported on Wednesday.

"Battlegroup Center units liberated the settlement of Ivanovka in the Dnepropetrovsk Region through decisive operations… Battlegroup East units kept advancing deep into the enemy’s defenses and liberated the settlement of Pavlovka in the Zaporozhye Region," the ministry said in a statement.

Russia delivers massive overnight strike on energy sites of Ukraine’s defense sector.

Russian troops delivered a massive overnight strike on energy sites of Ukraine’s military-industrial sector in response to Kiev’s attacks on civilian facilities, the ministry reported.

"In response to Ukraine’s terrorist attacks on civilian facilities on the territory of Russia, the Russian Armed Forces delivered a massive overnight strike by ground-based and airborne long-range precision weapons, including Kinzhal air-launched hypersonic ballistic missiles and also attack unmanned aerial vehicles, hitting energy infrastructure of Ukraine’s military-industrial sector. The goals of the strike were achieved. All the designated targets were hit," the ministry said.

Kiev loses 1,525 troops along engagement line in past day - latest figures

The Ukrainian army lost roughly 1,525 troops in battles with Russian forces in all the frontline areas over the past 24 hours, according to the latest data on the special military operation in Ukraine released by Russia’s Defense Ministry.

The latest figures show that the Ukrainian army lost roughly 180 troops and an armored combat vehicle in the responsibility area of Russia’s Battlegroup North, about 230 troops and three armored combat vehicles in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup West and around 220 troops, three tanks and an armored combat vehicle in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup South.

During the last 24-hour period, the Ukrainian army also lost over 520 troops and a US-made armored vehicle in the responsibility area of Russia’s Battlegroup Center, more than 315 troops and three armored combat vehicles in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup East and about 60 troops, a tank and an armored combat vehicle in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup Dnepr, the latest figures show.

Russia’s Battlegroup North inflicts 180 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup North inflicted roughly 180 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed an enemy armored combat vehicle in its areas of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup North units improved their tactical position and inflicted losses on formations of a jaeger brigade, two assault regiments of the Ukrainian army, three territorial defense brigades and the GUR [Main Intelligence Directorate] special operations center in areas near the settlements of Khrapovshchina, Kondratovka, Khoten, Leninskoye, Novaya Sech and Varachino in the Sumy Region, Novosyolovka and Novgorod-Seversky in the Chernigov Region," the ministry said.

In the Kharkov direction, Battlegroup North units inflicted losses on formations of a mechanized brigade of the Ukrainian army near the settlement of Volchansk in the Kharkov Region, the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost an estimated 180 personnel, an armored combat vehicle, 13 motor vehicles and an electronic warfare station in those frontline areas over the past 24 hours, it specified.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed three materiel depots of the Ukrainian army, it said.

Russia’s Battlegroup West inflicts 230 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup West inflicted roughly 230 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed three enemy armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup West units gained better lines and positions and inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of two mechanized brigades, an assault brigade of the Ukrainian army and a territorial defense brigade in areas near the settlements of Shiykovka, Novosergeyevka, Petropavlovka and Kupyansk in the Kharkov Region, Maslyakovka and Yampol in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost an estimated 230 personnel, three armored combat vehicles, 14 motor vehicles and a 122mm D-30 howitzer in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed nine electronic warfare stations and three ammunition depots of the Ukrainian army, it said.

Russia’s Battlegroup South inflicts 220 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup South inflicted roughly 220 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed three enemy tanks and an armored combat vehicle in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup South units improved their forward positions and inflicted losses on formations of four mechanized brigades, an airmobile brigade, a mountain assault brigade of the Ukrainian army, two territorial defense brigades and a National Guard brigade in areas near the settlements of Seversk, Fyodorovka, Vasyukovka, Pazeno, Dronovka, Nikolayevka, Stepanovka and Ivanopolye in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost an estimated 220 personnel, three tanks, an armored combat vehicle, 10 motor vehicles and three field artillery guns, including a US-made 155mm Paladin self-propelled artillery system in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed four materiel depots of the Ukrainian army, it said.

Russia’s Battlegroup Center inflicts over 520 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup Center inflicted more than 520 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed a US-made armored vehicle in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

During the last 24-hour period, Battlegroup Center units "inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of seven mechanized brigades, two air assault brigades, an assault brigade, a jaeger brigade, two assault regiments of the Ukrainian army, two marine infantry brigades and three National Guard brigades in areas near the settlements of Grishino, Sergeyevka, Kucherov Yar, Nikolaipole, Toretskoye, Belitskoye, Dimitrov and Krasnoarmeysk in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost more than 520 personnel, a US-made HMMWV armored vehicle and two pickup trucks in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup East inflicts over 315 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup East inflicted more than 315 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed three enemy armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

During the last 24-hour period, Battlegroup East units "inflicted losses on formations of three mechanized brigades, three assault regiments of the Ukrainian army and a territorial defense brigade in areas near the settlements of Aleksandrovka, Orestopol and Alekseyevka in the Dnepropetrovsk Region, Rybnoye, Novouspenovskoye, Zelyony Gai and Vishnyovoye in the Zaporozhye Region," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost more than 315 personnel, three armored combat vehicles, five motor vehicles, two artillery guns and two electronic warfare stations in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup Dnepr destroys 60 Ukrainian troops in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup Dnepr destroyed roughly 60 Ukrainian troops, an enemy tank and an armored combat vehicle in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup Dnepr units inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of two mechanized brigades, two coastal defense brigades of the Ukrainian army and a territorial defense brigade in areas near the settlements of Stepnogorsk and Novoandreyevka in the Zaporozhye Region, Nikolskoye and Antonovka in the Kherson Region," the ministry said.

"As many as 60 [Ukrainian] military personnel, a tank, an armored combat vehicle, 11 motor vehicles, an electronic warfare station and a fuel depot were destroyed," the ministry said.

Russian troops hammer Ukraine’s oil refineries, transport infrastructure in past 24 hours

Russian troops struck Ukrainian oil refineries and transport infrastructure sites over the past 24 hours, the ministry reported.

"Operational/tactical aircraft, attack unmanned aerial vehicles, missile troops and artillery of the Russian groups of forces struck an assembly workshop of an enterprise rolling out military products, oil refining and transport infrastructure sites used to support the Ukrainian army’s operations, and also temporary deployment areas of Ukrainian armed formations and foreign mercenaries in 144 locations," the ministry said.

Russian air defenses down Ukrainian Su-27 fighter jet over past 24 hours

Russian air defense forces shot down a Ukrainian Su-27 fighter jet and 224 unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) over the past 24 hours, the ministry reported.

"Air defense capabilities shot down a Ukrainian Air Force Su-27 fighter aircraft, four cruise missiles, three guided aerial bombs, four rockets of the US-made HIMARS multiple launch rocket system and 224 fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles," the ministry said.

Overall, the Russian Armed Forces have destroyed 668 Ukrainian warplanes, 283 helicopters, 91,690 unmanned aerial vehicles, 633 surface-to-air missile systems, 25,616 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 1,605 multiple rocket launchers, 30,705 field artillery guns and mortars and 44,572 special military motor vehicles since the start of the special military operation, the ministry reported.