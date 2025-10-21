No response from US to Russia’s proposal to extend New START — senior Russian MP

GENEVA, October 21. /TASS/. Russia has not yet received the United States’ response to its proposal to extend the New START Treaty for one more year after its expiration in February 2026, Konstantin Kosachev, deputy speaker of Russia’s Federation Council, or upper house of parliament and head of the Russian delegation to the 151st assembly of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU), said at a discussion on strategic stability and arms control.

He recalled that as a gesture of good will, Russian President Vladimir Putin has put forward an initiative to extend adherence to the primary quantitative limitations under the New Start Treaty for one more year after its expiration in February 2026.

"Russia has once again demonstrated its special responsibility as a nuclear power and a permanent member of the UN Security Council in matters of strategic stability and global security. Its responsibility for the fate of the world. We are currently awaiting a feedback from the United States," he said.

The Treaty between the United States of America and the Russian Federation on Measures for the Further Reduction and Limitation of Strategic Offensive Arms (the New START Treaty) was signed in 2010 and entered into force on February 5, 2011. The document stipulates that seven years after its entry into effect each party should have no more than a total of 700 deployed intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBM), submarine-launched ballistic missiles (SLBM) and strategic bombers, as well as no more than 1,550 warheads on deployed ICBMs, deployed SLBMs and strategic bombers, and a total of 800 deployed and non-deployed ICBM launchers, SLBM launchers and strategic bombers. The Treaty was signed for a term of ten years, until February 5, 2021, with a possibility of a further extension upon the parties’ mutual consent.

In February 2021, Moscow and Washington extended the treaty, described by the Russian authorities as the golden standard in the sphere of disarmament, for the maximal possible five years.

However, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced on February 21, 2023 that Russia was suspending its participation in New START but was not withdrawing from it. The president stressed that before returning to the discussion of the extension of the treaty, the Russian side wanted to understand how New START will take into account not only the United States’ arsenals but also stockpiles of other NATO nuclear powers, namely the United Kingdom and France.

Founded in 1889, the Inter-Parliamentary Union is one of the oldest and most authoritative international parliamentary organizations bringing together parliaments from 183 countries, including Russia.